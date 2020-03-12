24-year-old Woman Narrates Horrific Story, Alleges Bag Filled With Urine Was Hurled At Her

In a shocker of a story, a 24-year-old woman while travelling back home in a train from Sonarpur in West Bengal, had to face massive harassment on the day the entire country celebrated Holi. Aditi Dey alleged that while she was on her way back home, a bag filled with urine was thrown towards her compartment and it hit her both physically and mentally.

"I was travelling after office by a local train from Sealdah station. The train was bound for Diamond Harbor. I stay in Sonarpur. As it was a passing Park Circus station, stones and pebbles were pelted, not that much but a bag filled with urine was hurled. As it was on the day of Holi and it was an almost vacant train, I was sitting on the window seat and that caused the liquid to lash on my face. My face was drenched" narrated the 24-year victim.

'Cannot identify the culprit'

The girl who is a media professional stated that stone chip pelting happens on a regular basis especially post sundown. She also went on to state that it is not limited to women compartment but women compartments are always an easy target.

As it was an almost empty compartment, she didn't get much help but she took to Facebook on which she narrated the incident. She said, "Didn't get any help as it was almost a vacant train and I had to face it by myself. Took to FB to share my story and protest as I don't want anyone else to suffer"

Although she has made an official complaint with Railway Police Force in Sealdah Station, she did not want to harass anyone in a false case as identification of culprits was something which seemed impossible as it was a moving train.

"Have complained with the Sealdah GRP on 10th. They have contacted me a lot of times and have given me all the details. Railway Police is helping but I will not be able to identify anyone as it happened on a running train. If I can't identify the culprits, I won't harass anyone unnecessarily" said Aditi.

