25-year-old Maha Man Harassed At Job In Myanmar Returns Home With Help From Police's 'Bharosa' Cell

A 25-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district who was allegedly facing harassment at a job in Myanmar has returned home, thanks to the help extended by the 'Bharosa' cell of local police, an official said on Thursday.

The victim, Shanaz Khan, got a job in Thailand on November 4, 2022 through an agent. He went there on a tourist visa and was later sent to Myanmar after being "pushed" for a job there, inspector Tejashri Shinde from the Bharosa cell of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said.

The man allegedly faced harassment at the job and was allowed to use his mobile phone once in 28 days, she said. He complained to his family members about it and told them he wanted to come back to India.

His family members referred the complaint to the MBVV police's Bharosa cell.

The police worked on several leads and finally located the man in Myanmar and brought him back to India on March 31, the official said. His family members got in touch with the police's Bharosa cell after they learnt that it had helped another such victim earlier.

The police were questioning the agent who had arranged the overseas job for the man, Shinde said.

The MBVV police have also advised citizens to be cautious of agents who offer jobs overseas.

Job seekers should verify the credentials of agents before taking their offers, the official added.