28 dengue cases reported in 4 days in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Seven fresh cases of dengue were reported in the district, taking the tally from the vector-borne disease this season to 253, officials said on Friday.

Chief medical officer Dr Faujdar said hat 28 people tested positive for dengue in the last four days -- eight cases on Monday, seven on Tuesday and six on Wednesday. PTI COR CJ KJ KJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)