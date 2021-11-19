Last Updated:

28 Dengue Cases Reported In 4 Days In UP's Muzaffarnagar

28 dengue cases reported in 4 days in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Seven fresh cases of dengue were reported in the district, taking the tally from the vector-borne disease this season to 253, officials said on Friday.

Chief medical officer Dr Faujdar said hat 28 people tested positive for dengue in the last four days -- eight cases on Monday, seven on Tuesday and six on Wednesday. PTI COR CJ KJ KJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT