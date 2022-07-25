29-yr-old Man Arrested For Raping Taiwan National In Gurugram

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for repeatedly raping a 53-year-old Taiwan national on the pretext of marriage, police said on Monday.

The woman has been living in Gurugram since 2017 and works for an NGO. Accused Ravindra Vishwakarma works at a private clinic. The two met each other some six months ago, the police said.

The woman, in her complaint, said she was staying at a paying guest facility in Sector 52 and Vishwakarma was staying close by.

We met for the first time in February and he began talking to me. He used to wish me good morning every day. One day, he offered me coffee and we got to know each other better. He then proposed me for marriage and as I was in love with him, I accepted his proposal, the woman said in her complaint.

She alleged that he began taking sexual advantage of her without her consent on a false promise of marriage, but eventually refused to live by his promise and blocked her number.

Vishwakarma has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station, assistant sub-inspector Chandrakanth said.

"The accused has been arrested and he has admitted to the allegations against him. He will be produced in a city court," the official said.

