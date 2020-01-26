Mumbai Gets Its 2nd 'Mahila Dakghar', An All-women Operated Post-office In Mahim

Mumbai gets its second all-women operated post office at Mahim Bazaar. The second ‘mahila dakghar’ was inaugurated on Saturday by the operations member, Department of Posts, Arundhaty Ghosh. The post office will be entirely operated by women staffers; from official positions at the post office, postmaster in-charge to counter persons, all the positions will be managed by women.

PO will provide all postal services

Saving Bank Counters, Multipurpose registration booking counters, Aadhaar centre, India post payment bank and treasury work will be all managed and supervised by the women staffers.

Shubhangi Dhage, sub-postmaster, in charge of the post office said, "we want to thank our department and government for keeping faith in us, we will be giving all postal related services like saving banks, article booking, Aadhar centre to all our customers." Adding further she said, "It will function like any other normal post office. Having this kind of post office will certainly make women customers comfortable while interacting with us. They won't hesitate,".

Post office located at prime location in Mahim

The post office is located in the west zone of Mumbai. A market place and residential area of Mahim Bazaar in Mahim where all kinds of postal services will be provided by the women staff. According to the officials, over 70 percent of the visitors who arrive for postal services are women. All postal business counters were also made operational with proper display of services.

Postal Assistant Neha Kumari said, "We are proud to be part of it, all employees are female here. I was transferred from head office to here. I got this opportunity. I am really proud of being a woman,".

Sesiriya, a customer who visited the centre said, "It is really nice that women are given opportunities equal to men, we are very comfortable in talking to them as the employees are very kind.

Until now Mumbai had only one all-women post office, which is located in the fort area and managed by five women employees.

(with ANI inputs)