3 arrested for defrauding man of over Rs 11 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police crime branch arrested three people for allegedly defrauding a man of more than Rs 11 lakh, an officer said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Abhay Kishor, Sunil Bedi and Anil Kumar.

According to the police, Arjun Kumar filed a complaint that he was tricked into transferring Rs 11,44,000 to the bank accounts provided by the accused for availing overdraft against life insurance policies.

During investigation, the police team obtained details of the bank accounts and mounted surveillance on the suspects.

Following surveillance, the team apprehended accused Abhay Kishor from Uttam Nagar here.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he and his associates Sunil Bedi and Anil Kumar started defrauding people on the pretext of providing overdraft against policies and investment schemes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Manoj C said.

Later, Sunil Bedi and Anil Kumar were also arrested.

The mastermind of the gang was one Kuresh who died in a road accident on March 24 this year, the police said. PTI AMP SMN SMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)