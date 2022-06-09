'3 Arrested In Bhowanipore Double-murder Case; Hunt On For Main Culprit': CP Vineet Goyal

Kolkata CP Vineet Kumar Goyal said three accused in the Bhowanipore double-murder case have been arrested, while the hunt is still on for the mastermind. In a shocking incident, a couple was found dead on June 6 in the high-security zone Bhowanipore beacause it is near to the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also represents the constituency in the state assembly. She had also visited the family of the deceased assuring them of all required assistance.

Addressing the media as quoted by ANI, the commissioner of police, Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal informed the three accused in the case have been arrested however, the main culprit is yet to be arrested. He said, "3 accused in the Bhowanipore double murder case arrested till now. We're looking for others. Victim family had given a loan to a close relative who wasn't returning it. Person who stabbed 1st has been arrested, main conspirator yet to be arrested."

Bhowanipore double-murder case: 2 close relatives arrested

A senior police officer as reported by PTI said, two close relatives of the Gujarati duo were arrested on the morning of June 9 in the connection of their murder, from an undisclosed location in the suburbs of the city. They were picked-up on the night of June 8 and were apprehended after the night-long grilling, the official added.

"After scrutinising CCTV footage and speaking to kin of the murdered couple, we have arrested two people. Apart from this duo, three-four more people are suspected to be behind the killings, including the mastermind who is understood to be a close relative of the deceased. Hopefully, we will arrest them soon," the officer said. When asked about the motive of the murder, he said there was definitely a "financial dispute" involved.

The senior police official further said this seems to be a work of contract killers. "Although the actual dispute is yet to be ascertained, an investigation has revealed the murder was planned in the last 7-10 days. It seems a contract killer was hired for the murders," he said.

Bhowanipore double-murder case

In a brutal case of murder, the bodies of the Gujarati duo Ashok Shah and his wife Reshmi Shah was found at the Harish Mukherjee Road in Bhowanipore on Monday, June 6. The special task force has taken up the investigation. According to the post-mortem report, the Gujarati couple was killed in the late afternoon.

The police said the cash missing from home and the gold ornament worn by the victim seems to be a deliberate act of "loot" in order to mislead the investigation of the police. CM Mamata Banerjee after a two day visit to North Bengal visited the flat of the victims and also met the deceased's younger daughter and other family members, assuring them of all the possible help.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK / ANI