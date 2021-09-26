3 Boys Drown In Brahmaputra In Guwahati

Three boys drowned in the Brahmaputra river near Pandu Ghat in Guwahati on Sunday, a police officer said.

The boys, aged 14-15, went for a swim in the river while returning from their tuition classes, he said.

There were four boys in all, three bodies were recovered and a search is on for the fourth boy, the officer said.

"The boys had shot pictures and videos on their mobile phones at the ghat before getting down. They had kept their belongings at the ghat," the officer said.

A post-mortem will be conducted on the recovered bodies though preliminary findings indicate drowning, the officer said.

