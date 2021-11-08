3 children of family die under mysterious circumstances in 2 days

Pilibhit (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) Two siblings and their cousin have died under mysterious circumstances in the last two days here, police said on Sunday.

Additional Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashwani Gupta said the health department is waiting for their postmortem report to ascertain the cause.

According to Amaria community health centre, the deceased lived in Muradpur village that falls under the Jahanabad police station area of the district.

The CMO said blood samples of people living in the vicinity and family members of the deceased were tested, and no virus or contagious disease was detected.

Laxmi (four) was feeling ill for some days, and on Sunday her condition deteriorated.

She succumbed to illness on the way to a medical facility.

Her cousin – Govind – paternal uncle’s son – also died on Sunday, said Lokesh Gangwar, a doctor at Amaria.

On Saturday, Naresh (three), Laxmi’s younger brother, died due to some illness. PTI COR NAV MGA MGA

