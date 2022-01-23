3 Dalits returning from wedding assaulted in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Some people allegedly stopped a group of Dalits returning from a wedding and assaulted them in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

Three persons received minor injuries in the scuffle in Malakheda area on Saturday night.

The police said the accused allegedly stopped the Dalits returning from a wedding in a vehicle and attacked them.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated to ascertain the reason for the attack, the police said.

No arrest has been made in the case yet, they added. PTI SDA SMN SMN

