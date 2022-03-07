3 drug peddlers arrested in J-K's Udhampur with heroin

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) Three drug peddlers were arrested with heroin in two separate incidents in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

During routine patrolling at Sambal road, police personnel nabbed a man, Asif Hussain, who tried to flee after seeing them, they said.

Heroin was recovered from him during frisking. He was arrested and a case registered against him, they said.

In the second incident, a police party intercepted two suspicious persons, Sunil Malik and Smile Gill, at Salain Talab road, the police said.

During frisking, heroin was recovered from both of them. The two were arrested and a case registered against them, they said. PTI AB DIV DIV

