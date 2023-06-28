3 Held For Indulging In Illegal Conversion In UP's Kaushambi: Police

Police arrested three men on Tuesday for allegedly indulging in illegal religious conversion in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior officer said.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the residents of the Sarai Akil police station area alleged that Ramchandra Pal, a resident of Akbarabad village located within the Sarai Akil police station limits, and his associates ask members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community to come to their place every Monday, promise to cure their diseases and other problems with the help of "miracles" and convert them from Hinduism to Christianity.

The officer added that a case has been registered against the accused under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act.

The arrested men have been identified as Govind Pandey, Gulbadan and Abhishek Kumar Pasi. PTI COR NAV RC