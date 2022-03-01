3, including juvenile, held for killing man in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar: Police

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Three people, including a juvenile, were nabbed for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man after a fight broke out between them over playing gilli danda in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar, police said on Monday.

The incident, which took place on Friday afternoon, was captured by the locals on their mobile phones, they said.

In one of the video clips, a mob was purportedly seen beating up the victim with sticks. One of them was also seen picking up a wooden log and attacking the victim.

Police said they received PCR calls about a fight between two groups and rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital by them.

During the course of the enquiry, information was received about the victim, Talib Khan (25), the son of Babu Khan, a senior police officer said.

The victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Safdarjung hospital, the officer said, adding that the statement of his father was recorded.

The victim's father alleged the involvement of a man named Irfan and his associates in the incident, the officer said.

Irfan, one of his associates and a juvenile were apprehended, while efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the victim objected to Irfan's nephew playing gilli danda. This led to an argument and Irfan and his associates beat up the victim for hitting his nephew, the officer said.

Police have recovered an iron spade that was allegedly used in the offence. PTI AMP RC

