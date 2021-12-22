3 Injured As Cylinder Of DTC Bus Catches Fire In North Delhi

Three people were injured on Wednesday morning after a DTC bus caught fire in north Delhi’s Burari area, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 11.17 am and a fire tender was rushed to the spot.

Police said three persons got injured while they were checking the CNG cylinder of a DTC inside a depot at Nathupura in Burari. Meanwhile, the cylinder caught fire and they sustained burns.

The victims were rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital and later shifted to Safdarjung hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable, police said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)