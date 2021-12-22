3 Masked Men Loot Rs 1.8L From Bank In Faridabad

Three masked men barged into a bank and fled away with Rs 1.84 lakh cash in Faridabad Central area on Wednesday, police said.

Two more thefts were reported shortly within 1 km from the bank, they said.

Around 12.45 pm, three motorcycle-borne masked men barged into Canara Bank in Sector 15 through the back gate. They held the cashier hostage at gunpoint and executed the loot. The incident has been captured on CCTV, police said, adding they have launched a search to nab the accused.

Even as the police were examining the footage, they received another complaint of theft at an ATM in Sector 14.

No sooner did a woman withdraw Rs 5,000 from the ATM than a man barged into the kiosk and snatched the money. He also took away the motorcycle of a man who tried to thwart him, by pointing a country-made gun.

Police said they have identified the accused.

