3 men held with heroin in J&K

Jammu, May 8 (PTI) The police have arrested three men separately from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Udhampur districts and recovered heroin from their possession, officials said on Sunday.

Irfan Khan, a resident of Chapriyan, was arrested after six grams of heroin was seized from his possession during checking at Fatehpur in Rajouri district, a police spokesperson said.

Khan's questioning led to the arrest of his associate Sharaz Ahmad from Khablan village of Thanamandi. Twenty grams of heroin, an electronic weighing machine and over Rs 1.62 lakh in cash was also recovered from him, the official said.

Separately, the police also nabbed one more peddler from Udhampur district and seized 20 grams of heroin from him.

All the three men were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesperson added. PTI TAS TDS TDS

