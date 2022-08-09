3 More Arrested For Assaulting Constable Inside Delhi's Anand Vihar Police Station

Days after a video went viral on social media in which a group of 10-12 men were seen assaulting a Delhi police head constable inside Anand Vihar police station, three more accused have been arrested in connection with the registered case. However, the reason behind the assault of the cop was not clear. In the viral video, the cop was seen asking for forgiveness, but the mob continued to assault him.

According to news agency ANI, the three arrested accused have been identified as Dinesh Kumar (38), Keshav (24) and Pradeep (27).

The police had earlier arrested an Advocate named Satish Choudhary, brother of prime accused Ajay, on Saturday and have extended his remand for one more day. Satish is also one of the accused in the case.

“Legal action under appropriate sections is registered against all the alleged persons. Teams are deputed to identify and apprehend all the accused persons,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara R Sathiya Sundaram was quoted as saying by ANI.

Video of the cop being assaulted

A video of the cop being assaulted by a mob, which went viral on social media, was reportedly shot by another cop. The incident occurred at the Anand Vihar Police Station in New Delhi. In the video, a crowd of 10-12 men were seen assaulting the cop, while a lot of bystanders can be seen shooting pictures and videos on their phones. Nobody tried to stop the attackers.

“Preliminary probe showed that the video is of July 31. Now legal action is being taken against the accused,” a Delhi Police official was quoted by ANI. Police informed that a PCR call was received regarding a physical assault and breaking gold chain incident of a woman at Karkardooma under Anand Vihar police station. Police said the issue was between two parties Ajay and Anchal Bakshi.

According to the police, the main accused Ajay was found in an intoxicated condition and was apprehended on the spot and then taken to Anand Vihar police station. Following this, a group of people including Ajay’s brother Satish Choudhary came to the police station and was trying to provoke police personnel on duty.

Following the incident, Head Constable Prakash was surrounded by a group of people. The Police further said that some of the people from the group also made a video of the incident and circulated it later on social media, reported ANI.