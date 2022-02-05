'3% Divorces In Mumbai Happen Due To Potholes & Traffic': Amruta Fadnavis Raises Concern

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis on Friday made a bizarre remark amid her concerns over potholes in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Amruta Fadnavis claimed that "3 per cent divorces in Mumbai are happening due to potholes". She also claimed that she comes across issues like potholes and traffic when she goes out. Additionally, Fadnavis remarked that people are unable to give time to their families due to the traffic in the metropolis.

"Whenever I say anything, I say it as a common citizen. Whenever I go out, I see several issues including potholes and traffic which concern us. I go out as a common woman. Do you know how many divorces are happening due to the traffic jam? 3 per cent divorces happen because people cannot give time to their families. When will you address these issues?"

#WATCH: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis says, "I'm saying this as common citizen. Once I go out I see several issues incl potholes,traffic. Due to traffic,people are unable to give time to their families & 3% divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it." (04.02) pic.twitter.com/p5Nne5gaV5 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

BMC's claims on fixing potholes in September 2021

In September 2021, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had claimed that it had fixed more than 31,000 potholes on city roads in the last five months. In a release, the city's civic body stated that 31,398 potholes on city roads, covering an area of 1,56,910 square meters, were filled between April 9 and September 8. It went on to add that the BMC also distributed 2,696 metric tonnes of asphalt to 24 administrative wards from its Worli-based cold mix plant and the material was used to fill 22,897 potholes. Besides, 8,501 potholes were fixed through contractors, it said.

According to the release, the civic body had decided to concertize big and small roads in a phased manner to overcome the problem of potholes. The issue of potholes is prevalent in Mumbai and they have been blamed for numerous road accidents over the years.

"The problem of potholes especially arises on asphalt roads in the monsoon due to rainwater. Considering this, the civic administration has adopted a policy of cement concreting of major roads as well as small roads of 6 meters width from now onwards," the BMC's release said at the time

Man dies due to pothole in Mumbai

Earlier in December, a 32-year-old private company employee died on the spot, while his wife and two-year-old daughter were injured when the motorbike they were travelling on skidded after hitting a pothole in Kurla. The accident took place on December 22, when the deceased, Shadab Yunus Khan, a resident of Mumbra in Thane district, was heading towards Pydhoni in Mumbai along with his wife and daughter, he said. As they reached Kurla, Khan did not notice a pothole on the road and his motorbike slipped after hitting it, the official said. All three fell off the two-wheeler and Khan, who was working at a private firm, suffered serious injuries and died, the police said.

