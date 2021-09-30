30 Medical Students Of Mumbai Civic Hospital Test Positive For COVID-19

As many as 30 medical students of civic-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19, a BMC official said on Thursday.

One of the MBBS students, who has mild symptoms of the infection, has been admitted to SevenHills Hospital for treatment, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The other students are asymptomatic and have been quarantined, he said.

All the infected students were staying in a hostel inside the hospital complex located at Parel in central Mumbai, the official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)