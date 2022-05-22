30 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, no death

Thane, May 22 (PTI) With the addition of 30 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 7,09,524, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said. PTI COR GK GK

