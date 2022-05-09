30 new COVID-19 cases in Thane

Thane, May 9 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has added 30 new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection count to 7,09,208, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,894, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,612, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said. PTI COR GK GK

