34 New COVID-19 Cases In Delhi

Delhi recorded 34 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality linked to the virus on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to the city government's health bulletin.

Thirty-eight coronavirus patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, it said.

A total of 61,094 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the infection tally in the national capital has reached 14,39,252 while the death toll stands at 25,089, according to the bulletin.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)