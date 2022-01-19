4 die after consuming spurious liquor in HP's Mandi

Mandi (HP), Jan 19 (PTI) Four people have died and three are admitted to a hospital in a serious condition after they consumed spurious liquor in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

According to Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri, the liquor was bought from a local resident in Slapper area of Sundernagar on Tuesday evening.

After consuming the liquor, they felt sick and were taken to a hospital. Of the seven, four died and three are undergoing treatment at a medical college at Ner chowk, she added.

Police have registered a case. PTI COR DJI RHL

