4 Drown In Rajasthan's Barmer, Bikaner

Four people, including two brothers, drowned in two separate incidents in Rajasthan's Barmer and Bikaner districts on Tuesday, police said.

Brothers Kishor (16) and Praveen (14) were playing near an artificial pond in a field in Barmer when one of them slipped and fell in it. The other tried to save him but both drowned, police said.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, they said.

In another incident, Ramnivas Jat (20) and Sunil Jat (17) of Gopalsar village in Bikaner drowned while installing a booster pump in a water tank.

One of them slipped and fell inside the tank and the other tried to save him, but both drowned, police said.

After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the relatives, they said.