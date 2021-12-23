4 held for stealing vehicles in Palghar

Palghar, Dec 23 (PTI) Police have arrested three men and detained a juvenile for allegedly stealing cars, motorcycles and other vehicles here in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The police received a complaint from a person on November 29, 2021 that his car parked in Vasai town was stolen by some unidentified persons.

Based on the CCTV footage and other intelligence inputs, the police nabbed the accused on Tuesday from Nallasopara area, Pelhar police station's senior inspector Vilas Chowgule said.

A car, two auto-rickshaws and eight motorcycles, stolen from Pelhar, Valiv, Nallasopara and Kashmiri areas, were recovered from their possession, he said.

Two of those arrested are siblings, the official said, adding that the police were trying to find out if the accused were involved in more such thefts. PTI COR GK GK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)