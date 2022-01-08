4, including 2 girls, injured in firing in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) At least four people, including two girls, sustained bullet injuries in a clash between two groups in Bhopa police station area here, police said on Saturday.

They said the two groups in Behra Thru village have been at loggerheads since several years.

On Friday, they picked up a fight over dumping of garbage in a land that is contested by both parties.

In a fit of anger, one group allegedly chose to open fire during which Lado (40), Sonam (16), Ekta (5) and Ankit sustained grievous injuries, police said.

The other group members pelted stones in retaliation, they said.

Police rushed to the spot and deployed security, they said. PTI CORR CJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)