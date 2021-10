At least four persons, including two children, were injured when a bus rammed into a shanty near Kolkata Railway Station on Thursday, a local ward coordinator said.

All the four have been taken to hospital for treatment, Anindya Raut said.

The incident took place when a stationary bus was hit from behind by another bus, he said.

