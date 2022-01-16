4 Labourers Hurt As Landslide Hits Under-construction Railway Tunnel In J-K's Reasi

At least four labourers suffered minor injuries in a landslide that struck an under-construction railway tunnel in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit the front side of the tunnel at Sakalkote in Arnas tehsil late Saturday, the officials said.

They said four labourers working on an earthmover near the tunnel suffered minor injuries and were shifted to hospital where they were discharged after necessary treatment.

An earthmover and some other machines suffered extensive damage in the incident, the officials said.

