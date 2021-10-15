4 Men Drown In Pond In UP's Bijnor

Four men drowned and three others were rescued after their car fell into a pond in a village in Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Akshay (20), Rajat (20), Pratap (22), and Vishal (21), police said.

Seven persons were returning from a wedding on Thursday night when they lost their way and their car fell into a pond in Alipur Maan (Kheda) village, Superintendent of Police of Bijnor, Dharm Veer Singh, said.

The other three have been sent to a hospital, where Deepak, the one who was driving the car, is said to be in serious condition.

