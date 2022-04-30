4 men rob jewellery worth Rs 3 cr from south Delhi house: Police

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Four unidentified men robbed jewellery worth over Rs 3 crore from a house in south Delhi's Anand Lok area on Saturday morning, police said.

The accused also tied the legs of a 68-year-old woman, who was present in the house with her granddaughter, before leaving, they said.

The police received information on Saturday morning about the robbery.

The complainant, identified as Ritika, told the police that she was sleeping with her five-year-old granddaughter in the bedroom on the ground floor.

Around 3.30 am, she heard some noise and saw four men searching her almirah in the same bedroom, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The men asked the woman to keep quiet and broke the almirah, took away the jewellery worth Rs 3-4 crore. While they were leaving, they tied the woman's legs with a cloth, the DCP said.

The other family members -- her son, his wife and kids -- were on the first floor of the house, police said, adding that a case of robbery has been registered at the Defence Colony police station. PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS

