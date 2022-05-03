4 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, no fresh fatality

Thane, May 3 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported four new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection count to 7,09,075, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were recorded on Monday, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,893 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,612, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said. PTI COR GK GK

