4 New Omicron Cases Reported In Jaipur

Four more patients infected with Omicron variant of coronavirus have been found in Jaipur out of whom a foreigner is undergoing treatment in Delhi.

Principal of SMS Medical College, Jaipur, Dr Sudhir Bhandari told reporters here that genome sequence test has confirmed four people to be infected with the Omicron variant.

He said three of them have been admitted to the RUHS hospital here for treatment while the foreign national is undergoing treatment in Delhi.

Also, Bhandari said all the three infected persons admitted in Jaipur are asymptomatic.

"They do not have any major symptoms of coronavirus nor do they have any travel history," he said.

The state currently has 217 active cases of coronavirus infection. So far, 8,961 deaths have occurred due to the infection in the state.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)