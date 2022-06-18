40-year-old Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Raping Girl

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district sentenced a 40-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment on Saturday for raping an eight-year-old girl.

Baripada POCSO court judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, public prosecutor Abhinna Patnaik said. The court directed the State Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.

On June 27, 2015, the girl was alone in her house in a village in Jharpokhria police station area when the convict forcibly took her to a nearby pond and raped her. The judgement was based on the medical report and the statements of the girl and 16 witnesses.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)