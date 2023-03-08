40-year-old Man Sets Wife On Fire In Thane, Held

A 40-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife by setting her afire, an official said on Tuesday.

The woman, who is admitted to a civic hospital, told the police that her husband wanted to drive her out of their home at Nala Sopara, the official said.

When the woman did not agree to leave the home, the man allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze on Monday evening, the official said.

The station house officer at Tulinj police station said the man has been booked for attempt to murder, adding that the motive behind the crime is still being probed.