40-year-old MCD Cleaning Staff Mowed Down By Car

A 40-year-old on-duty MCD cleaning staff died after allegedly being hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area when Rajkumar was cleaning the streets, they said.

The police received information about the accident around 6.30 am.

Inquiries revealed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employee was cleaning the streets when he was hit by the unidentified vehicle, a senior police officer said.

Crime and mobile forensic teams have already inspected the spot, he said.

Based on an initial inquiry, a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the officer said.

CCTV camera footages is being analysed to identify the vehicle and its driver and ascertain the sequence of events, the police said.