40-year-old Woman Raped In UP's Bhadohi

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in a village in Bhadohi in Suriyawan area, police said on Saturday.

The incident had taken place in the first week of September when the victim was alone in her house and one Bhagwan Das Bind (50) allegedly raped her, Suriyawan SHO Bhuvneshwar Pandey said.

When the local police allegedly refused to file an FIR, the victim's family approached the court, which directed instructions in the matter.

Bind was arrested on Saturday and was sent to judicial custody, police said, adding the matter is being investigated.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)