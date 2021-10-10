400-year-old 'all-men Garba' Tradition Kickstarted In Gujarat's Vadodara After 2-year Gap

As the government gave a green signal for Gujarat's iconic Garba dance after two years since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, an age-old tradition of 'all-men Garba' also kickstarted on October 7. Notably, Garba is an Indian dance form that originates from the state of Gujarat. Many traditional Garbas are performed around centrally lit lamps or a picture or statue of the Goddess Durga during Navratri. According to a report by news agency ANI, the special Garba is practised in the courtyard of Mata Ambe Temple in the Mandvi area of Gujarat's Vadodara district.

#WATCH: Vadodara's Amba Mata Temple practices an age-old tradition of an 'All-Men Garba'. "In ancient times it wasn't safe for women to participate in Garba late at night, which is why men performed it draping dupattas; doesn't mean that women weren't allowed," said temple priest pic.twitter.com/lnKkfZCHgm — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

According to the tradition, men perform the Garba dance while women sit inside a jharokha and sing along. As per beliefs, this tradition has been followed in the temple for over the past 400 years. While speaking to ANI, Durgesh, the temple priest, who has been taking care of the place for the past four decades, said that during the auspicious days of Navratri, an all-men Garba dance is organised by the temple authority every year. However, he added that the special dance does not mean that females are not allowed to perform Garba. Women can participate but to maintain the legacy and to keep the custom alive, women usually choose not to join the late-night Garba, said the temple priest. "Over 400 years back, it was not safe for women to participate in Garba at the temple late night. Earlier men would don sarees and dupattas and perform Garba in place of women in the courtyard of this temple, who would sing inside the Jharokhas," said the temple priest.

"Women can also participate, but to maintain the age-old legacy they don't engage directly, instead, they join the celebrations by singing along," the priest stated.

Further, the temple priest added that the joyful dance event could not be organised last year due to the COVID restrictions, but the authority had allowed singing during Navratri. "But this time, people are coming. We are really happy. We urge people to follow the government orders and COVID protocols by wearing masks, using sanitisers and practising social distancing," Durgesh said. Usually, the Garba enthusiasts costumed in colourful traditional 'chaniya cholis' danced to folk songs as an offering to Goddess Durga. It is performed usually during the evenings of the nine-day-long celebration, which ends on the 10th day that is called Dussehra. Believers dance in circles and celebrate the auspicious nine (nav) nights (ratri).

