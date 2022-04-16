40th edition of 'Hunar Haat' to be inaugurated in Mumbai on Sunday

Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) The 40th edition of "Hunar Haat", a platform to preserve, protect and promote local artisans and craftsmen, will be inaugurated here by Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday.

Talking to media persons at the venue of the 12-day event at MMRDA Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said "Hunar Haat" is strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "vocal for local" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

At least 1,000 artisans and craftsmen from all over the country will participate in the 40th edition of the initiative, which will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, it was stated.

"Hunar Haat" has provided a platform to craftsmanship and handicrafts from far-flung areas of the country and has given them national and international recognition, Naqvi said.

The younger generation of families associated with handicrafts and craftsmanship were moving away from their ancestral legacy. Due to lack of market and opportunity, this legacy was on the verge of extinction, the minister said.

However, the prime minister took effective steps for preservation, protection and promotion of the ancestral heritage of indigenous artisans and craftsmen, he said.

Through programmes like "Hunar Haat", now the younger generation of artisans and craftsmen is also carrying forward their ancestral heritage. They have been linked to the mainstream of the economy, the minister said.

"Hunar Haat" has brought economic revolution into the lives of artisans and craftsmen, he added.

The initiative is full of inspiring stories of artisans, especially women, who have not only become independent themselves, but they have also supported their families through their earnings at “Hunar Haat”, Naqvi said.

Apart from promoting ancestral arts and crafts even from remote areas of the country, "Hunar Haat" has provided employment opportunities to more than 9 lakh artisans and craftsmen in the span of just six years.

More than 50 per cent of these beneficiaries are women artisans.

On an average, 8 to 10 lakh people have visited every “Hunar Haat”. So, more than 4 crore people have visited 39 “Hunar Haats”, organised across the country, to purchase indigenous products, encourage artisans and craftsmen and also enjoy various musical and cultural programmes, it was stated. PTI MR ARU ARU

