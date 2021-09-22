42-year-old man shot dead in broad daylight in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified criminals in broad daylight in the Bani Park area of Jaipur on Tuesday, police said.

About six persons riding on two bikes stopped the car of Ajay Yadav, an alleged history-sheeter, near Ram Mandir and opened fire at him, killing him on the spot, Bani Park SHO Naresh Kumar said.

The CCTV footage of the area is being gathered to identify the miscreants, he said, adding a case has been registered against unidentified people under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act. PTI AG RAX RAX

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)