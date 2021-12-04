42-yr-old Hyderabad Man Becomes First Dwarf To Earn A Driving License In India

Proving true the quote, "Nothing is impossible to a willing heart", 42-year-old Gattipally Shivpal from Hyderabad stood tall by becoming the first dwarf in India to earn a driving license. Shivpal's determination had also made him the first person with disability (PwD) in his district to complete a degree in 2004.

Gattipally Shivpal, who works at a private company in Hyderabad, told ANI:

"People used to tease me because of my height and today I am nominated for The Limca book of records and many others. Many short people are contacting me for driving training and I have decided to start a driving school next year for physically handicapped people".

Shivpal felt the need to be self-reliant to travel as it was getting increasingly tough for him to use public transport because of his height. Explaining the obstacles he faced using public transport, Gattipally said that he was dependent on these transports and cabs as he was unavailable to drive and most of the cab drivers and others would comment on his disability.

Telangana | A Hyderabad man, Gattipally Shivpal becomes the first dwarf to receive a Driving license in India. Gattipally Shivlal is 42 years old and about 3 feet tall. He finished his degree in 2004 &was the first to complete the degree as a handicapped in his district. pic.twitter.com/phfhdT4oi8 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021

Taking it as a challenge, Shivpal, a resident of Kukatpally, decided to learn driving. At present, this Hyderabad man has his name in the Limca Book of Records and the Telugu Book of Records.

Shivpal inspired by video of US man driving despite height disability

Shivpal's interest to learn how to drive a car grew stronger after he saw a video of a dwarf man in the United States of America driving a car. Inspired by the video, the Hyderabad resident went to the USA to understand the mechanism.

After learning all he needed, Shivpal returned to India and met a man who custom-designs cars in Hyderabad to help him implement the mechanics he had learned during his US visit.

Providing details about the car's design, Shivapal informed that the car pedals were raised in height for his legs to reach easily. However, just knowing how to get the car designed was not enough for Shivapal to earn his driving license.

He approached about 120 driving schools in Hyderabad to learn but they all refused to teach him, citing various reasons. However, with the help of his friend, Ismail, he finally got a car design that seemed plausible for the record-breaking effort.

(Image: @ANI/Twitter)