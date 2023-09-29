Last Updated:

45-year-old-man Found Hanging From Tree At Park In Delhi, Police Launch Investigation

Delhi police to investigate further into athe suspected murder of a 45-year-old man found hanging from a tree in Dwarka on September 29.

Representative image | Image: ANI


The body of a 45-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Delhi's Dwarka area on Friday morning (September 29), as reported by police officials. Deputy Commissioner of Police, M Harshawardhan, conveyed that upon receiving the distressing news, a specialised crime team was dispatched to the scene.

"This morning, information was received at Dwarka North Police Station that the body of a man was hanging from a tree in a park near the Dwarka Mor area of Delhi," stated Harshawardhan. "Upon receiving the information, the police and crime team reached the scene and conducted a thorough forensic examination of the incident," he added.

At first glance, the situation appears to be a case of murder, said police officials. A case has been registered at the Dwarka North police station. The DCP affirmed, "We have registered a case of murder at PS Dwarka North. Teams are working on available leads to solve the case." Further investigation into this distressing matter is currently underway.

