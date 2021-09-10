5 Arrested For Duping Car Buyers In Ghaziabad

A gang involved in duping and robbing car buyers after calling them to a location to pick the vehicle was busted on Friday with the arrest of five, police said.

On September 7, they put up an advertisement of a Swift Dezire car on OLX, they said.

Lateef Ahmed, a native of Anantnag in Kashmir, talked to them and agreed to buy the car, they said, adding a deal was settled at Rs 2.8 lakh.

On September 8, Ahmed went to Loni with his friend, Javed, and made the payment. Three of the five gang members accompanied them on the test drive.

When they reached near Banthla flyover, two bike borne cops asked them to stop.

Both Ahmed and Javed were forcefully alighted from the car while the three sellers remained seated.

During the process of investigation, it was found that the two cops were members of the gang, police said.

They impersonated as policemen and diverted the attention of the two victims in the pretext of checking while the three members of the gang, who were inside the car, drove away.

When they didn’t return for a long time, the men who were impersonating cops went away with an excuse to look for the three.

Ahmed and Haved reported the case to police and the five men were arrested Friday.

Police recovered two cars from their possession -- a Swift Dezire and a Creta, credit and debit cards and a cheque book.

According to police, the five accused duped many others the same way. They would put up advertisements on OLX and other social sites for selling luxury cars at throw away prices.

Whenever any customer reached NCR, the gang cheated them with two of its members impersonating cops.

The accused have been identified as Shaifu, Raja, Jiaul, Abhishek and Fakhrudin, SP Rural Iraj Raja said.

