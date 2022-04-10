5 held for betting on IPL matches in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) Five people have been arrested for allegedly betting on IPL matches here, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Shahvez, Jahangir, Hilal, Zafar and Farhaz. They were nabbed on Saturday for betting on IPL matches, Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra said.

Twenty-three laptops, Rs 17,000 in cash and calculators were recovered from their possession, Mishra said, adding that the Gangster's act will be invoked against the accused. PTI CORR ABN TDS TDS

