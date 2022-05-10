5 held for stealing valuables worth 4.5 lakh from house in Delhi

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Five men have been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 4.5 lakh from a house here by offering lock repairing services, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Nepal Singh (23), Gukul SIngh (32), Mahesh Singh (19), Depal Singh (23) and Raju Singh (27), all residents of Madhya Pradesh, they said.

A complaint was filed at the Burari police station on May 3, police said.

The complainant alleged that owing to some defect, his almirah was not opening following which he saw two men offering lock repair service on the street and called them, police said.

While repairing, the two men asked for water and oil from the complainant, who went to get them. In the meantime, both the men stole jewellery and cash from the almirah and left, a senior police officer said.

The complainant found that the men had stolen jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh and cash Rs 50,000, the officer said.

"After analysing footage from CCTV cameras and other modes of surveillance, the suspects were traced at a hotel building in central Delhi and were nabbed," police said.

The accused confessed to their crime during interrogation, police said.

"The burglars used to target the victims by offering lock repairing service. They used to distribute the stolen articles among themselves and move to their native place in MP's Khandwa," police said, adding that 19 cases of theft registered at Burari and Wazirabad police have been worked out with their arrest.

Gold jewellery and Rs 43,500 in cash have been recovered from the possession of the accused, they added. PTI ABU NIT TDS TDS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)