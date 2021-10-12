5 members of banned outfit arrested in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Oct 12 (PTI) Five members of the banned Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were arrested with arms from a jungle in Latehar district, a senior police officer said.

The arrests were made following a tip-off that they would be in the Guleria Tand jungle on Monday, Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said.

Police have recovered a rifle, a country-made gun and 15 live cartridges, he said, adding, an SUV has also been impounded. PTI CORR BS RBT RBT

