5 men partying drunk to celebrate friend's job booked for causing public nuisance in Noida

Noida, Mar 1 (PTI) Partying drunk outside a police outpost to celebrate the employment of one of their friends landed five young men here in trouble with the Noida Police booking them for creating a nuisance.

The five accused were purportedly seen in a video dancing in inebriated condition with loud music playing in their cars, parked right outside the Sorkha police outpost, according to officials.

“The police took note of the viral video of the incident which took place in Sector 113 police station area. The five men seen in the video were identified and booked under section 151 of CrPC (prevention of commission of cognizable offences),” a senior police official said.

Those booked have been identified as Ajeet Kumar and Gaurav Dutta of Ghaziabad, Amrit Raj of Delhi and Mayank and Sunil Ojha of Noida, police said.

“During questioning, the accused said that one of them, Mayank, had got a job and they were partying to celebrate the occasion,” the official said.

The two cars which were seen in the video too were impounded, the police said, adding the Sorkha outpost was under renovation and no policeman was present there at the time of the incident. PTI KIS RAX RAX

