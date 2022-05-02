5-year-old boy sodomised in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 2 (PTI) A five-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in Charthawal town here on Monday, police said.

The incident came to light when the minor narrated his ordeal to the family after which they filed a police complaint. Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged, police said.

According to the complaint, the victim's family has alleged that the 20-year-old accused took him to a nearby graveyard on the pretext of giving him toffees and sodomised him there.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gyaneshwar Bodh said the accused has been arrested and a case under relevant sections lodged against him.

The boy has been sent for medical examination, the SHO added. PTI COR SAB RDT CK

