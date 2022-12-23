5-year-old Girl Abducted And Raped In Delhi; Accused Captured On CCTV, Search Is On

A five-year-old girl was kidnapped and then raped in the outer-north Delhi area on Wednesday, December 21, while she was playing near her house at around 5 pm. According to Delhi police, the girl was found in a nearby park on December 22. Police officials said that the girl was kidnapped by a man outside her home in the Bhalswa Dairy area on Wednesday.

The moment the child was kidnapped was caught on CCTV installed in the area. The CCTV footage shows the alleged kidnapper taking away the girl in his arms.

The police said that they launched a search operation following the information received at around 8:00 pm on Wednesday about the girl's abduction.

The Police said, "The police continued the search operation throughout the night. After that, at around 7:00 am on Thursday morning, the child was found in a park about 1 kilometer away from the house."

As the accused has not been arrested so far, a senior police official said that a team consisting of at least 50 police personnel has been constituted to nab the culprit. Notably, a case has been registered Under Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act for the Rape and abduction of a minor girl.

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police, seeking an action-taken report in connection with the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a five-year-old girl at Bhalswa Dairy. The panel has sought the details related to the FIR and the arrest of the accused by December 26.

The panel has asked Delhi Police to provide the following information:

Copy of FIR registered in the matter

Details of the accused arrested in the matter

If no accused has been arrested, please inform the steps taken by police to arrest the accused

Detailed action taken report in the matter

"A five-year-old girl was raped in Delhi on December 21. She was picked up from outside of her residence at Bhalswa Dairy and later, found near a lake. She underwent surgery in a hospital. My team is with her. We have issued a notice to the Delhi Police so that the accused are arrested soon," DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said in a tweet.