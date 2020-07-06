Delhi: Amid Rising Cases, 50-bed COVID Isolation Ward Opened For Residents By North MCD

In a bid to help the national capital from coronavirus, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned to create over 8000 beds for COVID-19 patients, said Jai Prakash, Mayor of NDMC. Prakash made the statement while inaugurating the COVID isolation ward in sector 9 in Delhi's Rohini area.

"North Delhi Municipal Corporation is working relentlessly to help people of Delhi in fighting this pandemic and we believe that there should be maximum utilization of recourses of MCD. On daily basis, our employees are sanitising colonies of Delhi, picking up the biomedical waste of Coronavirus patients, doing door to door mapping and now, we have decided to create COVID isolation centre for the people living near this MCD primary school," said Jai Prakash, NDMC Mayor.

'Plan to create 8045 beds for COVID-19 patients'

"We have planned to create 8045 beds for COVID-19 patients by using our schools, community centres, marriage halls and many other places. Today, we have begun this process from this school in sector 9 of Delhi's Rohini. We believe this effort of ours will turn out to be really positive in saving Delhi from Coronavirus," he added.

The COVID isolation ward created at MCD school in Rohini was inaugurated on Monday by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta along with NDMC Mayor Jai Prakash which comprises of 50 beds. The authorities have provided sanitizer, soap, towel, bucket, dustbin and attached oxygen cylinder with each bed in the COVID isolation ward. The national capital on Monday crossed the mark of one lakh COVID-19 cases.

1,00,823 number of total cases have been recorded so far with 1,379 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. 3,115 people have died in the national capital due to novel coronavirus with 48 people have died in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at the mark of 25,620 out of which 17,141 continue to remain in home isolation. Recovery rate in Delhi has jumped to 71.49%.

