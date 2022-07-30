50 Per Cent Work On Second Tunnel Of Mumbai Coastal Road Completed, Says BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed 50 per cent work on the second tunnel of the Coastal Road project between Girgaum Chowpatty and Priyadarshini Park, an official said on Saturday.

In a release issued on Friday, the civic body said work on the 1,000 metre stretch of the second tunnel of the Coastal Road has been completed.

The excavation work for the 2 km-long second tunnel with a diameter of 12.49 metre began on January 11 this year.

The work for the Coastal Road project, which is estimated to cost Rs 12,721 core, is expected to be completed in December 2023.

The Coastal Road project will comprise twin tunnels dug 10 to 70 metres below the surface between Girgaum Chowpatty and Priyadarshini Park using India’s largest TBM (tunnel boring machine) ‘Mawla’.

The tunnels will be interconnected with seven locations, of which four will be used for vehicles. The tunnels will have emergency control rooms with automated systems.

